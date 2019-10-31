Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $91,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 146.9% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Teradyne by 10.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 18.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.