Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $276,000 in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,961,000.

Actuant stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Actuant Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.71 million.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

