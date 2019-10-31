Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 442,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 438.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 80,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 13.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Putnam Premier Income Trust news, insider Cooper Gregory acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Also, insider D William Kohli sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $277,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PPT opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

