Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,908,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,852,000 after buying an additional 453,840 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 269,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,045.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

