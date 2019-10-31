Raymond James Analysts Give goeasy (TSE:GSY) a C$73.00 Price Target

goeasy (TSE:GSY) received a C$73.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on goeasy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of GSY stock traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$60.05. The company had a trading volume of 57,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,972. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$30.42 and a 12 month high of C$60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.94, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 16.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.39. The company has a market cap of $867.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 5.2500002 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.