Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €500.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €500.00 ($581.40) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

RAA has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €648.00 ($753.49) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) target price on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rational has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €571.00 ($663.95).

FRA RAA traded up €34.00 ($39.53) on Thursday, hitting €682.50 ($793.60). 60,566 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €646.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €609.42. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

