RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,011. RadNet has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $784.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,470.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Stolper sold 20,703 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $313,650.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,850. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,699,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,065,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 376,981 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after buying an additional 286,388 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in RadNet by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after buying an additional 286,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,332,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

