Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 113420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 43.66%. The company had revenue of $380.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on RDN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

About Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

