Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $118,000 Investment in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTR stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.35. Aqua America Inc has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aqua America in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

