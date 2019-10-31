Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BLK opened at $466.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $487.45. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
BLK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.49.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
