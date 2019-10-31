Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $466.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $487.45. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.49.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.