Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $148,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,547,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $199.52 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.03 and a 1-year high of $207.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

