Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $127,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,081 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,517,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.65.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.83. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

