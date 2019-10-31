Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,844 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,385,000. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 13,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,088,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

ORA stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Ravit Barniv sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $422,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,976. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

