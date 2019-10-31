Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $857,620.00 and $315.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,341,135 coins and its circulating supply is 168,341,135 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.