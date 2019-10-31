Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 955,800 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $46,659.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 89,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,415.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,894. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,333,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after buying an additional 200,999 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 238,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 119,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 121,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $533.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

