QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -4.00

News coverage about QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been trending extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. QUALCOMM earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the wireless technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected QUALCOMM’s analysis:

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $80.12. 365,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,997. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,596 shares of company stock worth $1,581,384. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

