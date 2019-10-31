QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 34,834 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,384. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,659,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,183,375. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

