Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after buying an additional 117,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,608,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,318,000 after buying an additional 278,461 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,126,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,277,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,114,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 5,825.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,692,000 after buying an additional 1,208,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

