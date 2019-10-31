Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,040,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,379,000 after buying an additional 799,200 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 550,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,864,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after buying an additional 127,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $118.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

