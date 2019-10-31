Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after buying an additional 128,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,195,000 after buying an additional 114,886 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,300,908,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 368.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after buying an additional 45,343 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 45,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $720.00 to $680.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $708.47 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.74 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $693.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

