Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 1,510.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Laidlaw set a $72.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $84,685.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.