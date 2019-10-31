Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1,389.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.9% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 73,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $3,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 373 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $57,251.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,519.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 3,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $462,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,451 shares of company stock worth $862,736. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $162.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.93. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $266.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.35.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.47 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on shares of ICU Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

