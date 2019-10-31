Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PermRock Royalty Trust worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.86. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 65.63%.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

