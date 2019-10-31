Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.78

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.78 and last traded at $80.07, with a volume of 3521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Cowen raised shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Get Qorvo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $148,717.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 6.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter worth $50,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Qorvo by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Qorvo by 10.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.