QMS Media (ASX:QMS) Stock Price Up 23.5%

QMS Media Ltd (ASX:QMS) shares rose 23.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.24 ($0.88) and last traded at A$1.24 ($0.88), approximately 41,566,651 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.00 ($0.71).

The stock has a market cap of $422.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.73.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. QMS Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

QMS Media Limited, and outdoor media company, provides out-of-home advertising and media services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers digital and static billboards, street furniture panel, and sport and transit media advertising services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

