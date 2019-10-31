Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.10, but opened at $29.05. Qiagen shares last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 2,197,672 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 5,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17.

About Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

