Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Decreased by Analyst

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

OCFC opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.78. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 119,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

