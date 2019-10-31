Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By Imperial Capital

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Huber Research downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.54.

NFLX stock opened at $291.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.94 and a 200-day moving average of $326.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.