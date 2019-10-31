Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of FITB opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $30.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

