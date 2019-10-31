Pundi X Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $41.88 million and $949,504.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.64 or 0.05926134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002937 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015078 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00046310 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,112,000,776 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.