Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 21,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.88. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,074,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.