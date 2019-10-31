ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.35

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and traded as low as $22.56. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 16,300 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 49.76% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.