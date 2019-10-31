Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $6,200,500.00 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,342,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $308.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after buying an additional 183,533 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

