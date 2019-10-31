Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55, 2 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

