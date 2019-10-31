Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Update

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,500 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 627,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $239,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,198.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $357,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,755.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI stock traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $126.18. The stock had a trading volume of 135,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,229. Primerica has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $132.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Primerica will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

