Prime-XI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Prime-XI has a market cap of $4,008.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prime-XI has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prime-XI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009753 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

Prime-XI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

