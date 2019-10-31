PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million.

Shares of PRGX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 24,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,407. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. PRGX Global has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

In other PRGX Global news, CEO Ronald E. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,998.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

PRGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRGX Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.