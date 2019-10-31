PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of PRAH stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

