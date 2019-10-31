Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 16,865 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 16,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,602,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 25th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,842 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $1,292,427.54.
- On Monday, October 21st, Balu Balakrishnan sold 400 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $37,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,776 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $629,693.68.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,197 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $203,793.72.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 3,632 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $337,049.60.
- On Monday, September 16th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 27,510 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,525,968.20.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $872,536.05.
Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.23. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $102.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 31.78%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 19.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 23.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
