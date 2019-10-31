Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,165 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,192 ($15.58).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,140 ($14.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.68)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of Polymetal International stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,265 ($16.53). 1,996,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,164.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 994.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 697.60 ($9.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.19 ($15.87).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

