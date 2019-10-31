Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,300 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on POLY. Numis Securities downgraded Polymetal International to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.68)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,140 ($14.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,201.43 ($15.70).

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,261.50 ($16.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 697.60 ($9.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,214.19 ($15.87). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,162.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 992.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

