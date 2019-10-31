Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 910,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 337,100 shares.The stock last traded at $2.71 and had previously closed at $2.14.

PTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

