Plug Power (PLUG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $3.50 price objective on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

