Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Plaza Retail REIT to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$26.37 million during the quarter.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.98 and a 52-week high of C$5.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.