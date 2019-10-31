Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Plaza Retail REIT to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.
Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$26.37 million during the quarter.
Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.98 and a 52-week high of C$5.22.
