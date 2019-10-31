Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Plateau Energy Metals Inc (CVE:PLU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 135505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Plateau Energy Metals in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Plateau Energy Metals Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Plateau Energy Metals news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,694,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,740,482.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $53,173.

About Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

