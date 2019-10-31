Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Shares Bought by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the quarter. Plantronics accounts for about 5.7% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 82.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 845,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,314,000 after acquiring an additional 382,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plantronics by 992.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 183,938 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Plantronics by 407.6% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 140,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,261,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,797,000 after buying an additional 82,661 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $61.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of PLT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.48. 12,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,765. Plantronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $447.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

