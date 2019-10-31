Pivotal Research Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $38.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boot Barn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Boot Barn stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, hitting $35.05. 2,470,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at $459,913.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $136,085.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $3,475,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 23.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $376,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

