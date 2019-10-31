Pivot Token (PVT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $626,368.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $626,368.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00216608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.01378303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029629 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00114304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.