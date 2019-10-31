Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,085 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 1.30% of Pitney Bowes worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. 437,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.98.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 113.87%. The business had revenue of $860.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

