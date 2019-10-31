Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million.

Shares of NYSE:PJC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.54. 95,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,293. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $82.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

